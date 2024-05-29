TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,127 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 44,671.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

VRTX traded down $5.75 on Wednesday, hitting $441.13. 966,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,176. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.01 and a 12 month high of $457.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

