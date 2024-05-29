Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,602 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Textron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.