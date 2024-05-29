Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $49.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.90.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE:TDC opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. Teradata has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,787. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,716,000 after purchasing an additional 47,927 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Teradata by 36,701.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 88,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 88,084 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Teradata by 101.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

