Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANF. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $152.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.38 and its 200-day moving average is $109.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $154.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 152,907 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

