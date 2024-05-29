Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.30 EPS.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.
View Our Latest Research Report on ANF
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $152.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.38 and its 200-day moving average is $109.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $154.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 152,907 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000.
Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch
In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abercrombie & Fitch
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.