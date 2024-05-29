Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the April 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS TELNY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

Telenor ASA Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. This is a boost from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.49%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

