Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 189,670 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $31,420,732.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 674,313,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,706,797,768.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total value of $31,699,547.10.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $31,306,930.20.

On Monday, May 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total transaction of $31,102,086.60.

On Friday, May 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $31,037,598.80.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $30,902,933.10.

On Monday, May 13th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $30,952,247.30.

On Friday, May 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $31,149,504.10.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $30,956,040.70.

On Monday, May 6th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $30,808,098.10.

On Friday, May 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $31,225,372.10.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,729,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,921. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.47. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $196.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after buying an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

