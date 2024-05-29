Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TLTZY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. 1,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $688.12 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.15. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

