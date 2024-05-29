T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
T&D Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of T&D stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,372. T&D has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.
About T&D
