TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.69

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.69 and traded as low as $4.63. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 54,000 shares trading hands.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 141,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 43,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 147,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.