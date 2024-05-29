TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.69

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.69 and traded as low as $4.63. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 54,000 shares trading hands.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.
Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TCW Strategic Income Fund
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.