Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Short Interest Up 69.5% in May

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the April 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TKBIF remained flat at $23.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20. Takara Bio has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $23.20.

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in bioindustry, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and gene therapy businesses in Japan, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells reagents and instruments, including genetic research reagents and testing kits; products related to coronavirus testing comprising in vitro diagnostics that detect viruses; analytical reagents; single-cell analysis systems; gene expression research reagents; fluorescent proteins series; genome-editing research reagents; iPS cell research reagents; and products for stem cell culturing and induction of differentiation under the TaKaRa, Clontech, and Cellartis brand names.

