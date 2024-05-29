T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $168.28. 2,593,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,281. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $169.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.47. The company has a market cap of $197.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total value of $31,815,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 685,252,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,853,845,720.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total transaction of $31,815,159.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 685,252,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,853,845,720.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,014,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,263,181 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

