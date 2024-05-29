System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Trading 9.8% Higher

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1Get Free Report) shares rose 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 503.77 ($6.43) and last traded at GBX 494 ($6.31). Approximately 286,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 68,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.75).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on System1 Group from GBX 450 ($5.75) to GBX 615 ($7.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 452.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 364.08. The firm has a market cap of £62.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4,940.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

