Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Synopsys by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Synopsys by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $589.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.87 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $559.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

