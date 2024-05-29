Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the April 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.
Sylogist Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SYZLF opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Sylogist has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.
About Sylogist
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sylogist
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.