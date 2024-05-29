Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the April 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYZLF opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Sylogist has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

