Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) Shares Up 10.9%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.98 and last traded at C$14.98. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.50.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.53.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

