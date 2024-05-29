Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on June 17th

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0293 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Surge Energy Price Performance
Shares of ZPTAF opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. Surge Energy has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $7.16.
About Surge Energy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Surge Energy
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.