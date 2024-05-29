Surge Energy Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Surge Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$7.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.89 and a 1-year high of C$9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$733.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.17). Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of C$158.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.7599558 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Surge Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 12,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total value of C$99,869.70. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGY

About Surge Energy

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.