Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,830,000 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the April 30th total of 15,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $649,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,260 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after buying an additional 4,612,764 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,466,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,123,000 after buying an additional 4,271,009 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Suncor Energy by 113.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,630,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,614,000 after buying an additional 4,062,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 669.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,348,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

