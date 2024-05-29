Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Short Interest Update

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a growth of 143.9% from the April 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sun Life Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 89,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.588 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

