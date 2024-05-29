Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the April 30th total of 807,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

SUTNY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 57,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,975. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

