Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the April 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SMMYY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. 170,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,256. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

