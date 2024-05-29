Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Price Performance

SOMMY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. 40,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,026.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

About Sumitomo Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.