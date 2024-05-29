Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Chemical Price Performance
SOMMY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. 40,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,026.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $16.26.
About Sumitomo Chemical
