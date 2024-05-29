STP Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. STP has a market cap of $105.38 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, STP has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001365 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,321.57 or 1.00011793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011864 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00111516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003832 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05438992 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,660,313.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.