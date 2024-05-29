StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.67.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
