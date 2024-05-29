StockNews.com Downgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Buy

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Maxim Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

Shares of VRTX opened at $446.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $320.01 and a 1 year high of $457.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,530 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $277,317,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

