StockNews.com Downgrades DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Get DexCom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $127.38 on Friday. DexCom has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average is $125.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,641 shares of company stock worth $25,217,707 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.