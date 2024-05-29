StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

FSFG stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

