StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Cytosorbents Trading Down 4.2 %

CTSO opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. The company had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 309,543 shares during the period. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 121,294 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

