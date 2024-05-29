StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TAST opened at $9.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $502.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $470.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.41 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

About Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.