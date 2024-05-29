StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ TAST opened at $9.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $502.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $470.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.41 million.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
