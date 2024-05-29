StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.43. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%.
Atlantic American Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
