Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461,247 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $163,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $79.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,991,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,209,795. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $81.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

