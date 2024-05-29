Stifel Financial Corp Sells 23,306 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,306 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.15% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $153,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.3% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,360 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.97. 320,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $117.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

