Stifel Financial Corp Sells 135,448 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,448 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $171,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,852 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA EQAL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

