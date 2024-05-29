Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 62,565 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,565 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Boston Scientific worth $121,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,616 shares of company stock worth $4,819,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,536. The firm has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

