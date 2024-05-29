Stifel Financial Corp Has $137.71 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $137,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 279,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,242,000 after acquiring an additional 83,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.81. 321,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.03. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

