Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Prologis worth $185,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.51. The company had a trading volume of 671,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,077. The stock has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.52. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.