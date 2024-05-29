STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $223.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

