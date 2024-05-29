State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Lowered by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,489 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

State Street stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

