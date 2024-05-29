Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 11th

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Star Equity Price Performance
Shares of Star Equity stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Star Equity has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
Star Equity Company Profile
