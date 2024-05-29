SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Down 83.1% in May

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of SSAAY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
SSAB AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.
