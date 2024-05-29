SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Down 83.1% in May

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SSAAY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.2366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. SSAB AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

