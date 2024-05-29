SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.82. 1,591,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,446. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.