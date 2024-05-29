SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.16. 3,804,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735,712. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.18 and a 200 day moving average of $197.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

