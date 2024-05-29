Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.26

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 134642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Spark New Zealand Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0618 dividend. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

