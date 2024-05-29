Southwestern Energy Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709,483 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,007,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,598,000 after acquiring an additional 143,007 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

