South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the April 30th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
South32 Price Performance
Shares of SOUHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. 49,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,733. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.
About South32
