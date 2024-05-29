South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the April 30th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

South32 Price Performance

Shares of SOUHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. 49,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,733. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

