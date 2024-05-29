Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $36.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business; Adabas & Natural; and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform; streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

