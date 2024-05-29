SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives $9.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,349,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,595,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

