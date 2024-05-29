Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 1,904.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,859. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.8045 per share. This is an increase from Sodexo’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 27.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.