SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Up 223.7% in May

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 223.7% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SLANG Worldwide Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SLGWF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 1,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,754. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. SLANG Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
SLANG Worldwide Company Profile
