Skyline Champion Co. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Skyline Champion in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $70.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.59. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

